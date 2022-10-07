U.N. ship carrying Ukrainian wheat heads to Ethiopia















KYIV, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has left Ukraine's Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver 30,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat to Ethiopia, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Friday.

Ukraine has already shipped around 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen and Afghanistan under the programme.

Ukrainian grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports - an important route for shipments - were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. read more

The ministry also said on Thursday that a total of 6.4 million tonnes of agricultural products had so far left Ukrainian ports under the U.N.-brokered deal.

