Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

United States imposes visa restrictions over Cameroon separatist crisis

2 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks his plane as he arrives for his visit to San Jose, Costa Rica, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

The United States stepped up pressure for a peaceful resolution to Cameroon's conflict between state forces and English-speaking rebels on Monday, imposing visa restrictions on individuals believed to be undermining efforts to end the crisis.

Cameroon's two western Anglophone regions have been gripped by fighting since 2017 as the rebels try to break away from the predominantly Francophone government. More than 3,500 people have died and 700,000 have been displaced in the violence.

Announcing the visa sanctions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was deeply concerned by the continued insecurity and called for both sides to negotiate for peace.

"This decision reflects our commitment to advance a dialogue to peacefully resolve the Anglophone crisis and support respect for human rights," he said in a statement.

He did not say which individuals might be affected by the visa restrictions.

Rights groups accuse both sides of committing atrocities. While the government typically dismisses these accusations, it has, in a few cases, subsequently arrested soldiers and accused them of being involved in killings and torture.

In 2019, the Trump administration ended Cameroon's preferential trade benefits citing extrajudicial killings, torture and other human rights violations being committed by Cameroonian security forces.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 11:11 PM UTCPeru socialist Castillo extends narrow lead in polarized vote

Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo edged ahead of right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori in the country's presidential election vote count on Monday, taking a razor-thin but growing lead in the official tally on the back of a late surge of rural votes.

WorldNorth Korea's Kim meets senior officials to address economy - KCNA
WorldKilling of Canadian Muslim family with truck was hate crime, police say
WorldUnited States imposes visa restrictions over Cameroon separatist crisis
WorldSalvadoran woman freed from jail after 30-year abortion sentence