U.S concerned about democratic path in Tunisia, urges respect for freedom

Demonstrators hold placards, Tunisian national flags and baguettes during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

TUNIS, March 28 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about the democratic path in Tunisia, a senior U.S. official said on Monday, urging the Tunisian authorities to respect freedom of expression and halt civilian military trials.

In a statement following a visit to Tunisia, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya stressed the importance of implementing an inclusive political and economic reform process, in coordination with political parties, unions and civil society.

Last summer, Tunisia's President Kais Saied suspended the elected parliament and assumed executive power before brushing aside the Constitution to say he would rule by decree, a move opponents called a coup.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Catherine Evans

