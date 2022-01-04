U.S. envoy Feltman to visit Ethiopia Thursday for meetings with officials

U.N. Under-Secretary for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman speaks during a news conference in Colombo March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Horn of Africa envoy Jeffrey Feltman will visit Ethiopia on Thursday for meetings with senior government officials to discuss peace talks, a senior State Department official said, in Washington's latest push to bring an end to the conflict.

The year-long war between Ethiopia's government and the leadership of the northern Tigray region, among Africa's bloodiest conflicts, has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions.

Washington has repeatedly called for an end to hostilities.

"Feltman will be in Addis on Jan. 6 for meetings with senior government officials to discuss peace talks," the official said on Feltman's visit to Addis Ababa.

The United States on Saturday cut Ethiopia from access to a duty-free trade program, following through on President Joe Biden's threat in November to do so over alleged human rights violations in the Tigray region. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.