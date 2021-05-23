Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AfricaU.S. imposes restrictions on Ethiopia assistance over Tigray

Reuters
Ethiopians fleeing from the Tigray region walk towards a river to cross from Ethiopia to Sudan, near the Hamdeyat refugee transit camp, which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the border in Sudan, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

The U.S. government on Sunday said it was imposing wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the atrocities in Tigray, as well as visa restrictions barring current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials deemed responsible for the crisis.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the actions by the United States are to press for the resolution of the crisis: "The time for action from the international community is now."

Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands more forced from their homes in the Tigray region since November.

