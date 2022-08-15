U.S. imposes sanctions on three Liberian officials

Liberia's President George Weah attends ECOWAS summit to discuss transitional roadmap for Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, in Accra, Ghana, July 3, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Liberian government officials, including the chief of staff to President George Weah, for what it says is their ongoing involvement in public corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

