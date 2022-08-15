1 minute read
U.S. imposes sanctions on three Liberian officials
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Liberian government officials, including the chief of staff to President George Weah, for what it says is their ongoing involvement in public corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Tim Ahmann
