AfricaU.S. lifting Ebola travel restrictions on Guinea

A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebola virus as a crowd gathers in Forecariah, Guinea, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain/File Photo

The Biden administration said on Thursday it was lifting Ebola-related travel restrictions for U.S. visitors who have recently been in Guinea, effective Friday.

In March, the Department of Homeland Security ordered that travelers who had been in Guinea and Democratic Republic of the Congo within the past 21 days had to fly into one of six U.S. airports - New York-JFK; Chicago; Atlanta; Washington Dulles; Newark, New Jersey; or Los Angeles. The restriction on travel from DRC was lifted on May 3. DHS said on Thursday there had been no new Ebola cases reported in Guinea since early April.

