AfricaU.S. lifts Ebola-related DRC travel restrictions

Travelers walk through a pick-up area in the arrivals section at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, U.S. April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The Biden administration on Friday said it had lifted travel restrictions for U.S. visitors who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), but left them in place for Guinea travelers over address Ebola concerns.

In March, the Homeland Security Department (DHS) said travelers who had been in the two central African countries within the past 21 days must fly to one of six U.S. airports - New York-JFK, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington Dulles, Newark or Los Angeles. DHS said "the potential risk for Ebola virus exposure in the DRC has greatly diminished."

Africa

