Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

U.S. military carries out second strike in Somalia this week

2 minute read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said it carried out an airstrike on Friday against al Shabaab militants in Somalia, in the second such action this week.

The Pentagon said the strike took place in the vicinity of Galmudug, Somalia, and emphasized that no U.S. forces were accompanying Somali troops during the operation.

It came just three days after a similar U.S. strike targeting the al Qaeda-linked Islamist group, which is seeking to topple the Somali government and impose its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

"U.S. forces are authorized to conduct strikes in support of combatant commander designated partner forces under collective self-defense," the Pentagon statement said.

Al Shabaab has targeted Somali military bases and civilian infrastructure including hotels, bars and schools in both Somalia and neighboring countries.

The strikes came as some of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats try to rein in war powers authorizing such military actions overseas.

On Thursday, several lawmakers, including Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who leads a key Senate foreign relations subcommittee, criticized the Pentagon for carrying out the strikes even when no U.S. forces were in danger.

"It's time to do away with questionable legal justifications claimed by one administration after the next for acts of war like this," Murphy said in a statement.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; writing by Phil Stewart; editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 2:20 PM UTCFrench citizen among six held over plan to kill Madagascar president -minister

A French citizen is among six people arrested on suspicion of involvement in a plot to kill Madagascar's president, the Indian Ocean island's public security minister said, and a second official said the president's security had been tightened.

AfricaNigeria receives first six light attack planes from United States
AfricaCyber attack disrupts major South African port operations
AfricaSouth Africa lets jailed ex-president Zuma attend brother's funeral
AfricaAt least 16 killed in road ambush by suspected militants in eastern Congo

At least 16 people, including six women and two children, have been killed in a suspected Islamist militant attack on a remote road in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, the director of a local hospital said on Friday.