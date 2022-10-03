U.S. NHC sees 60% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands















Oct 3 (Reuters) - An area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of the Cape Verde Islands has a 60% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The system is forecast to become a tropical depression in a day or two over the eastern tropical Atlantic, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru











