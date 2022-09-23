U.S. NHC sees 80% chance of cyclone near west coast of Africa

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 23 (Reuters) - An area of low pressure located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa has an 80% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

A tropical depression is likely to form while the system moves northward, roughly parallel to the coast of west Africa, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

