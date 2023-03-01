U.S. and others express concern at conflict in Somalia breakaway region















Feb 28 (Reuters) - Representatives from the United States, Britain, Qatar, Somalia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey met on Tuesday and expressed concern at the conflict in and around Laascaanood, a disputed town in Somalia's northern breakaway region of Somaliland, according to a statement released by the State Department.

"The partners expressed concern about the ongoing conflict ... and called on all parties to adhere to the ceasefire, de-escalate, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and engage in constructive and peaceful dialogue." it said.

At least 34 people were killed in clashes between soldiers and anti-government fighters in the town earlier this month.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Edmund Klamann & Shri Navaratnam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.