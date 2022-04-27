U.S. to provide $200 million in humanitarian aid for Horn of Africa, State Department says

A man uses a donkey cart to transport animal fodder to drought affected areas in Higlo Kebele, Adadle woreda, Somali region of Ethiopia, in this undated handout photograph. Michael Tewelde/World Food Programme/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The United States will provide more than $200 million in aid for the Horn of Africa to address humanitarian needs caused by drought and regional conflict, Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department, said in a statement.

Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Chris Gallagher

