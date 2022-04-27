1 minute read
U.S. to provide $200 million in humanitarian aid for Horn of Africa, State Department says
WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The United States will provide more than $200 million in aid for the Horn of Africa to address humanitarian needs caused by drought and regional conflict, Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department, said in a statement.
Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Chris Gallagher
