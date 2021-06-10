U.S. pushes U.N. Security Council to publicly address Ethiopia's Tigray

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield holds a news conference to mark the start of the U.S. presidency of the U.N. Security Council for March, at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday pushed for the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly on Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people are in famine conditions.

She also told a virtual event on Tigray, organized by the United States and the European Union, that it's "time for the Ethiopian government to respond responsibly to requests for humanitarian access."

