U.S. sanctions four Zimbabweans, two entities -U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday sanctioned four people and two entities in Zimbabwe as part of Washington's efforts to target corruption and human rights abusers, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The administration also removed 17 Zimbabweans from its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, the department added.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu











