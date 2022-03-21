U.S. sanctions Sudan's Central Reserve Police over crackdown on protesters

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Sudan's Central Reserve Police over serious human rights abuse, accusing the police of using excessive force against peaceful protesters demonstrating against the military coup in the country.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said the Central Reserve Police has been at the forefront of the "violent response" of Sudanese security forces to peaceful protests in Khartoum.

.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Katharine Jackson; Edited by Caitlin Webber and Chizu Nomiyama

