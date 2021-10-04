Skip to main content

Africa

U.S. says it is critical that U.N. officials expelled from Ethiopia be allowed to return

1 minute read

Ethiopian porters unload food aid bound for victims of war after a checkpoint leading to Tigray in Mai Tsebri town, Ethiopia June 26, 2021. Picture taken June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - It is critical that United Nations officials expelled from Ethiopia be allowed to return to the country, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price made the comment during a regular briefing, after Ethiopia last week said it was expelling seven U.N. officials days after the world body's aid chief warned a government blockade of aid had likely forced hundreds of thousands of people in the northern region of Tigray into famine. read more

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Writing by Michael Martina

