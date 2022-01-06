U.S. special envoy for Horn of Africa to leave post

U.S. Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, attends a news conference in Benghazi August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori/File Photo

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will step down from his post after more than nine months in the job, and David Satterfield, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Turkey, will take up the role in coming days, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement confirming Reuters reporting.

Blinken said Feltman will continued to serve the State Department in an advisory capacity.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.