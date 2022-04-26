1 minute read
U.S. State Dept says it's deeply concerned by Tunisia's move to restructure the election authority
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The United States is "deeply concerned" by the Tunisian president's decision to restructure the election authority in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Tunisia's president seized control of the North African country's election commission on Friday, saying he would replace most of its members in a move that will entrench his one-man rule and cast doubt on electoral integrity.
Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis
