Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

U.S. condemns detention of civilian leaders in Mali

Reuters
2 minute read

The United States on Wednesday strongly condemned the detention of civilian leaders of Mali's transition government and is suspending security assistance to the country's security and defense forces.

The State Department warned that it would also consider targeted measures against political and military leaders who impede the country's civilian transition to democratic governance.

"We are working closely with the local transition monitoring committee and other international actors to seek the immediate and unconditional release of those detained and resumption of the civilian-led transition," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Mali's interim president and prime minister resigned on Wednesday, two days after they were arrested by the military, an aide to the vice president said, deepening a political crisis and potentially setting up a standoff with international powers. read more

President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday after a cabinet reshuffle in which two officers lost their posts. read more

The intervention led by Vice President Assimi Goita has jeopardised Mali's transition back to democracy after a coup in August overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

It has provoked international condemnation and raised fears that a political crisis in Bamako could affect regional security.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 1:53 PM UTCS.Africa's ex-president Zuma pleads not guilty to corruption charges

South Africa's former leader Jacob Zuma pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges relating to a $2 billion arms deal when he was deputy president.

AfricaMali's president and prime minister resign following military takeover
AfricaAround 20,000 homeless, 40 missing in Congo volcano aftermath, says U.N.
AfricaA botched ransom attempt? Ambassador's death in Congo may not be what it seemed
AfricaThrough fashion, Rwandan-born designer champions African unity