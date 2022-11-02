U.S. supports African-led peace process for Ethiopia - White House















WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. remains committed to supporting an African-led peace process for Ethiopia, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.

Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw











