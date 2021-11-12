U.S. top diplomat Blinken says concerned Ethiopia has potential to "implode"

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (not pictured) hold a news conference following the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Dialogue talks at the State Department in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he is very concerned about the potential for Ethiopia to "implode" amid an escalating conflict there.

A durable political resolution to the differences that have emerged in Ethiopia in the past year is "not only still possible, but necessary," Blinken told reporters at the State Department.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Doina Chiacu and Simon Lewis

