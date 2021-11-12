Africa
U.S. top diplomat Blinken says concerned Ethiopia has potential to "implode"
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he is very concerned about the potential for Ethiopia to "implode" amid an escalating conflict there.
A durable political resolution to the differences that have emerged in Ethiopia in the past year is "not only still possible, but necessary," Blinken told reporters at the State Department.
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Doina Chiacu and Simon Lewis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.