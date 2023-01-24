U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen to meet President Ramaphosa on South Africa trip















Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Jan. 25 during her visit to the country, the Treasury said on Monday.

"She will meet with government, business, and civil society counterparts to discuss how to strengthen our bilateral relationship and address regional and global issues of concern, including deepening economic ties and advancing a just energy transition," it said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Ismail Shakil; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Tim Ahmann











