Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

U.S. voices concern at Tanzania's arrest of opposition politician

2 minute read
1/2

U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "U.S. Policy on Turkey" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. government official expressed concern on Wednesday over the arrest and imprisonment of Tanzania’s opposition leader Freeman Mbowe who was charged with terrorism-related crimes in late July.

Mbowe, chairman of the leading opposition party CHADEMA, was detained in the city of Mwanza on July 21 as he was preparing for a meeting to discuss proposals for a new constitution.

“We have expressed our concern about the treatment and imprisonment of the opposition leader Mbowe," Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, told reporters.

Nuland, on a tour of several African countries, was speaking at the end of a visit to Tanzania during which she met President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her foreign minister as well as opposition leaders.

CHADEMA said the imprisonment of its leader was proof that Hassan was persisting with the authoritarianism of her late predecessor John Magufuli. The government denies that accusation.

Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro told reporters on Monday to allow the courts to judge Mbowe. "Let them wait for the court to decide," he said.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Giulia Paravicini, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 11:30 AM UTCSouth Africa's election body to seek delay in local elections

South Africa's Electoral Commission will on Wednesday apply to the Constitutional Court for municipal elections to be postponed from October, after an inquiry recommended a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AfricaKidnappers in Nigeria demand ransom to release 80 schoolchildren
AfricaNigerian doctors begin strike over salary, allowances
AfricaFighting displaces 200,000 in Ethiopia's Amhara region -U.N. aid chief
AfricaTunisian labour union urges new PM appointment to ease crisis