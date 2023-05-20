U.S.'s Blinken speaks with Burhan about talks to reach ceasefire in Sudan

U.S. President Biden arrives in Japan for G7 summit
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to attend the G7 leaders' summit, in Iwakuni, Japan May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he spoke with Sudanese army leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan about efforts to reach another short-term ceasefire in the strife-torn country.

"I spoke this morning with Sudanese General Burhan about ongoing talks to reach an effective short-term ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian assistance and restore essential services desperately needed by the Sudanese people," Blinken said on Twitter.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher; Editing by Hugh Lawson

