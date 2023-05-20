U.S.'s Blinken speaks with Burhan about talks to reach ceasefire in Sudan















May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he spoke with Sudanese army leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan about efforts to reach another short-term ceasefire in the strife-torn country.

"I spoke this morning with Sudanese General Burhan about ongoing talks to reach an effective short-term ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian assistance and restore essential services desperately needed by the Sudanese people," Blinken said on Twitter.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher; Editing by Hugh Lawson











