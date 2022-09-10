W. Africa Crude Demand muted as Nigerian oil output plummets

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Spot activity was muted on Friday owing to weak demand despite very short Nigerian and Angolan loading programmes.

* Nigeria's crude oil production fell below 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, its lowest output level in decades due to rampant theft from its pipelines and years of underinvestment. read more

* Angola's state oil firm sold its two spot cargoes of Girassol and Olombendo after offering them above dated Brent plus $5 a barrel earlier this week.

* India's IOC awarded a November loading tender to Chevron. Grade details did not immediately emerge.

* The price cap that G7 countries want to impose on Russian oil to punish Moscow should be set at a fair market value minus any risk premium resulting from its invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. Treasury Department official told reporters. read more

