Africa

We 'strongly' urge Somalia leaders to de-escalate tensions - U.S. Embassy

1 minute read

MOGADISHU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The United States Embassy in Somalia on Monday called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Horn of Africa country after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed suspended the prime minister’s powers.

"We strongly urge Somalia’s leaders to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in Mogadishu, refrain from provocative actions, and avoid violence," it said on Twitter.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by James Macharia Chege; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

