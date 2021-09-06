Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Africa

West Africa bloc to hold extraordinary summit on Guinea -staff memo

Special forces members are seen during an uprising that led to the toppling of president Alpha Conde in Kaloum neighbourhood of Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021. REUTERS/ Saliou Samb

ABUJA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary summit on Guinea on Thursday, according to a staff memo shared with Reuters.

Special forces soldiers ousted long-serving President Alpha Conde and dissolved his cabinet on Sunday, prompting ECOWAS to demand a return to constitutional order and threaten to impose sanctions. read more

An ECOWAS spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request for comment late on Monday.

Reporting By Camillus Eboh in Abuja, writing by Libby George; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

