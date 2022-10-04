West Africa bloc "satisfied" by meeting with Burkina Faso's new military leader : mediator

Mahamadou Issoufou takes off his face mask as he arrives for a picture during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 30, 2020. Ludovic Marin /Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The mediator sent to Burkina Faso by West Africa's main political and economic bloc ECOWAS, Mahamadou Issoufou, on Tuesday said he was satisfied by a meeting with the country's new military leader Ibrahim Traore.

Issoufou added that the bloc would continue accompanying Burkina Faso's transition to constitutional rule after the country was hit by its second military takeover this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga Writing by Sofia Christensen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.