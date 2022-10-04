West Africa bloc "satisfied" by meeting with Burkina Faso's new military leader : mediator















OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The mediator sent to Burkina Faso by West Africa's main political and economic bloc ECOWAS, Mahamadou Issoufou, on Tuesday said he was satisfied by a meeting with the country's new military leader Ibrahim Traore.

Issoufou added that the bloc would continue accompanying Burkina Faso's transition to constitutional rule after the country was hit by its second military takeover this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga Writing by Sofia Christensen











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.