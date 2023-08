The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court signage and logo is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

DAKAR, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Defence chiefs from West Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS will meet in Nigeria's capital Abuja for two days starting Wednesday to discuss last week's coup in Niger, the bloc said in a statement on Tuesday.

