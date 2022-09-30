West Africa regional bloc condemns seizure of power in Burkina Faso















OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Economic Community of West African States on Friday condemned the seizure of power by a group of soldiers in Burkina Faso.

The regional bloc said the coup came at an inopportune time when Burkina Faso had made progress towards returning to constitutional rule following a January military takeover from a civilian government. read more

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault Writing by Bate Felix Editing by Leslie Adler











