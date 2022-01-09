Africa
West African bloc imposes economic sanctions on Mali over election delay
1 minute read
ACCRA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - West Africa's main regional bloc will close borders with Mali and impose sweeping economic sanctions in response to delays holding promised elections after a 2020 military coup, the president of the bloc's commission said on Sunday.
The announcement followed an extraordinary summit of the leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the Ghanaian capital Accra.
Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.