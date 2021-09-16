West African bloc imposes sanctions on Guinea junta

Members of the Ecowas Commission pose for a group photograph before the opening session of the West African leaders' extraordinary summit on the political situation in Guinea following a coup that ousted President Alpha Conde in Accra, Ghana, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kweku Obeng

ACCRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions against the junta in Guinea on Thursday and demanded they return the country to constitutional rule within six months, the president of the bloc's commission said.

At a briefing after an emergency summit in Accra, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said ECOWAS would freeze the bank accounts and impose travel bans for junta members and their relatives and called for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde, who was ousted last week. read more

Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Chris Reese

