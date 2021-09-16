Skip to main content

Africa

West African bloc imposes sanctions on Guinea junta

1 minute read

Members of the Ecowas Commission pose for a group photograph before the opening session of the West African leaders' extraordinary summit on the political situation in Guinea following a coup that ousted President Alpha Conde in Accra, Ghana, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kweku Obeng

ACCRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions against the junta in Guinea on Thursday and demanded they return the country to constitutional rule within six months, the president of the bloc's commission said.

At a briefing after an emergency summit in Accra, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said ECOWAS would freeze the bank accounts and impose travel bans for junta members and their relatives and called for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde, who was ousted last week. read more

Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 4:14 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE: Eritrean and Tigrayan forces killed and raped refugees - HRW

Eritrean soldiers and Tigrayan militias raped, detained and killed Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray, an international rights watchdog said on Thursday.

Africa
West African leaders meet to decide on Guinea after coup
Africa
Kenyan court jails ex-sports minister for six years over graft
Africa
One million Nigerian children to miss school due to mass kidnappings, UNICEF says
Africa
U.N. council urges Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to restart dam talks