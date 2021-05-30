Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
West African bloc says Mali must stick to 2022 election promise

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Sunday that Mali must stick to a commitment to hold a presidential election next February after an 18-month transition period despite last week's ouster of interim leaders by the military.

In a communique released after an emergency summit in Accra on Sunday, the bloc also said that Malian authorities must nominate a new interim civilian prime minister.

