Africa

WHO expects Guinea to announce end of Ebola outbreak on Saturday

A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebola virus as a crowd gathers in Forecariah, Guinea, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain/File Photo

GENEVA, June 18 (Reuters) - World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he expected the government of Guinea to announce the end of its Ebola outbreak on Saturday.

"Thanks to the lessons learned from that outbreak and new tools including vaccines, Guinea managed to contain the outbreak in just four months, and prevent it from spreading beyond its borders. Nearly 11,000 people were vaccinated against Ebola," he told a news conference.

Reporting by Mike Shields and John Miller; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Alison Williams

