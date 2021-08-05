WHO says COVID-19 related deaths in Africa reach record peak

A member of the medical staff dressed in a protective suit holds the hand of a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. Picture taken October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

DAKAR, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Coronavirus related deaths in Africa reached record peak in the week that ended on Aug. 1, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

Over 6,400 deaths were recorded, a 2% rise compared with the previous week, with South Africa and Tunisia accounting for over 55% of the fatalities, the WHO said in a statement, adding that death trends are on the rise in 15 countries.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Toby Chopra

