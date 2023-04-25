WHO says 'high risk of biological hazard' after Sudan laboratory seized















GENEVA, April 25 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Sudan said on Tuesday there was a "high risk of biological hazard" after one of the sides in the Sudan fighting seized a laboratory.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link, Nima Saeed Abid said that at least 459 people had been killed in fighting in Sudan and 4,072 injured.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Emma Farge











