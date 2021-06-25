Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

WHO's Tedros on Tigray bombing: denying health care access to victims unacceptable

1 minute read

A woman is taken to Ayder Referral Hospital, in Mekelle, after an airstrike in Togoga, Ethiopia's Tigray region June 22, 2021. Tigray Guardians 24 via REUTERS

GENEVA, June 25 (Reuters) - World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that ambulances had been blocked from reaching victims of an air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray region this week, describing as "unacceptable" the denial of access to heath care for victims.

"Attacks on civilians anywhere are completely unacceptable and so is denying them access to immediate care," Tedros, who is Tigrayan, told a briefing. Ethiopia's military has denied that any civilians were among the dozens of people killed in the air strike, saying all those struck were combatants.

Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 11:13 AM UTCChild soldiers carried out Burkina Faso massacre, says government

A massacre in northeast Burkina Faso in which more than 130 people were killed this month was carried out mostly by children between the ages of 12 and 14, the government said.

AfricaUganda team coach arriving in Tokyo had Delta coronavirus variant
AfricaFifteen U.N. peacekeepers, some German, wounded in northern Mali attack
AfricaSouth Africa to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations as opposition protests
AfricaTanzania's president urges public not to ignore pandemic