Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

AfricaWoman on Sudan's ruling council quits, saying civilians are being ignored

Reuters
2 minute read

Sudan's member of sovereign council Aisha Musa greets players before Sudan's first women's league soccer match at the Khartoum stadium, Khartoum, Sudan September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

One of only two women on Sudan's ruling Sovereignty Council said on Saturday she had resigned, accusing the military-dominated transitional government of ignoring civilian voices.

The 14-member military-civilian council was set up along with a cabinet of technocrats to steer Sudan through a transition after the army toppled long-serving autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019 following months of popular protests.

"The civilian component in the sovereign (council) and at all levels of government has become just a logistical executive body that does not participate in decision-making," Musa said in a video statement carried by the state news agency SUNA.

"Rather it only stamps the approval of pre-prepared decisions," she added.

Musa said she had submitted her resignation on May 12, a day after the killing of two protesters who had been marking the anniversary of a deadly raid on a protest site during the 2019 uprising. She accused the transitional authorities of leading the country to "more killing, injustice, poverty and suffering".

Musa complained that the investigation into the 2019 raid had not yet been completed and its results had not been revealed. Activists say 130 people died in that raid and ensuing violence; the authorities have acknowledged 87 deaths.

Medics, protest groups and eyewitnesses have said security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at demonstrators marking the anniversary this month.

There was no immediate response from the Sovereignty Council on Musa's resignation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 8:18 PM UTCVolcano in eastern Congo erupts, triggering panic in Goma

Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, sending panicked residents of the nearby city of Goma fleeing, although a volcanologist said the city did not appear to be in danger.

AfricaMorocco urges Spain to open investigation into Polisario chief
AfricaAlgerian police swamp capital, quashing protest
AfricaWoman on Sudan's ruling council quits, saying civilians are being ignored
AfricaEU to invest 1 billion euros to build vaccine production hubs in Africa