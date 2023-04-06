World bank approves $150 million grant to help Chad reduce flood risk

[1/2] Displaced Chadians stay in a makeshift camp, after fleeing their homes with their belongings, following a massive flood in N'djamena, Chad, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Mahamat Ramadane















N'DJAMENA, April 6 (Reuters) - The World Bank approved a grant of $150 million to help Chad reduce the risks of flooding and strengthen urban planning, it said on Thursday.

Last October, Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby declared a state of emergency over flooding that was affecting more than a million people in the central African country.

"The long-term vision of this project is to transform N'Djamena into a more resilient, green and sustainable city," he World Bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane Writing by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Frances Kerry











