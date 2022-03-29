World Bank approves $400 mln for Tunisia to help vulnerable households

A man looks after children playing at a playground in Tunis, Tunisia July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

TUNIS, March 29 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Tuesday it approved $400 million for Tunisia to help about 900,000 vulnerable Tunisian households cope with the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

It said the additional financing will continue to provide cash transfers to poor and low-income households, while strengthening Tunisia’s social protection system.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.