1 minute read
World Bank approves $400 mln for Tunisia to help vulnerable households
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TUNIS, March 29 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Tuesday it approved $400 million for Tunisia to help about 900,000 vulnerable Tunisian households cope with the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.
It said the additional financing will continue to provide cash transfers to poor and low-income households, while strengthening Tunisia’s social protection system.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Shri Navaratnam
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.