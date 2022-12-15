World Bank cuts Nigeria 2022 growth forecast to 3.1% from 3.8%















ABUJA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The World Bank has cut Nigeria's 2022 growth forecast to 3.1% from a previous forecast of 3.8%, it said during a briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

It said that the revision was due to slow economic growth in the third quarter from a year earlier, dragged down by the oil sector and a weak performance in other areas of the economy.

The bank forecast growth to slow 2.9% next year.

Last month, the IMF cut Nigeria's 2022 real GDP growth forecast down to 3% from 3.4% earlier, citing weak oil production and the adverse effects of recent flooding.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Estelle Shirbon











