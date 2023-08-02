World Bank pauses disbursements for Niger operations except private partnerships

Nigerien security forces launch tear gas to disperse pro-junta demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy, in Niamey, the capital city of Niger July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Souleymane Ag Anara /File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday said it was "alarmed" by efforts to overthrow the democratically elected government in Niger and had suspended disbursements in the country until further notice, except for private-sector partnerships.

"In response, the World Bank has paused disbursements for all operations until further notice other than private sector partnerships which will continue with caution," the World Bank said in a statement.

The World Bank said it would continue monitoring the situation.

"We are driven by the ambition to improve the quality of life and opportunities for the people of Niger," the World Bank said.

Niger's regional and international partners are scrambling to respond to a military coup that political analysts say could have grave consequences for democratic progress and the fight against an insurgency by jihadist militants in West Africa.

A military junta overthrew Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and his government on July 26 in the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa.

West African regional bloc ECOWAS sent a delegation to Niger on Wednesday to negotiate with the military officers who seized power, hoping to find a diplomatic solution before they have to decide whether to intervene.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler

