A Congolese man carries his shoes as he wades through floodwaters along a street after the Congo River burst its banks due to heavy rainfall in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

The World Bank on Wednesday signed a $500 million infrastructure project with Democratic Republic of Congo to improve roads, mitigate flood risks, fight erosion and develop public spaces across the capital Kinshasa.

Kinshasa is the largest French-speaking city in the world with a population of just over 17 million.

Funding for the "Kin Elenda" project will include a credit and grant of $250 million each, the World Bank said.

"Kin Elenda will help change the daily lives of the people of Kinshasa through the investments it will make throughout the city," said Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank's country director.

