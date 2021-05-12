Skip to main content

AfricaWorld Bank signs $500 mln infrastructure project for Congo's capital

Reuters
1 minute read

A Congolese man carries his shoes as he wades through floodwaters along a street after the Congo River burst its banks due to heavy rainfall in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

The World Bank on Wednesday signed a $500 million infrastructure project with Democratic Republic of Congo to improve roads, mitigate flood risks, fight erosion and develop public spaces across the capital Kinshasa.

Kinshasa is the largest French-speaking city in the world with a population of just over 17 million.

Funding for the "Kin Elenda" project will include a credit and grant of $250 million each, the World Bank said.

"Kin Elenda will help change the daily lives of the people of Kinshasa through the investments it will make throughout the city," said Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank's country director.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · May 11, 2021 · 4:33 PM UTCPower generation woes in Ivory Coast and Ghana hit industry and neighbours

A drop in electricity generation in Ivory Coast and Ghana has left households and businesses fuming as well as cutting power supplies to neighbouring West African countries Mali and Burkina Faso, officials said.

AfricaCameroonian transgender women convicted of 'attempted homosexuality'
AfricaKenya plans to set up emissions trading system
AfricaAfrican Union mission urges return to 'constitutional order' in Chad
AfricaSouth Africa investors cheer Ramaphosa rival's suspension

Investors are celebrating the suspension of one of the main party rivals of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as a sign that he is finally tightening his grip on the governing African National Congress (ANC).