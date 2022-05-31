Xi says China to strengthen, broaden bilateral ties with Zambia

1 minute read
1/2

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at a meeting commending role models of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Zambian counterpart on a telephone call on Tuesday that China is willing to strengthen and broaden bilateral ties with Zambia, according to a Chinese state television report.

Over the past year, China-Zambia relations have maintained positive momentum, Xi said, adding that China will promote the entry of more Zambian products into the Chinese market, especially high-quality agricultural goods.

China will also strengthen counter-epidemic control cooperation with Zambia, he told President Hakainde Hichilema.

In 2020, Zambia became the first nation to default in the COVID-19 era. As of end-2021, Zambia's external debt reached $17.27 billion, of which China held $5.78 billion. read more

The Chinese media report did not mention Zambia's external debts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ryan Woo, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.