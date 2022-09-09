Zambia expects economy to grow 4% in medium-term, president says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LUSAKA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Zambian government expects its economy to grow at 4% per year in the medium term and is focused on resolving the country's debt crisis, President Hakainde Hichilema said on Friday.

The economy has been ravaged by mismanagement and COVID-19.

In late August, the International Monetary Fund approved a $1.3 billion, three-year loan to Zambia, a crucial step in the southern African country's quest to restructure its debts. read more

