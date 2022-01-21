Zambia expects full agreement with IMF on $1.4 billion support plan in mid-2022

International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S. September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

LUSAKA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday he expected the country to reach full agreement with the International Monetary Fund in the middle of this year, after reaching a staff-level agreement for a $1.4 billion support plan in December. read more

"We are well on the way of solving this issue of unsustainable debt. We expect full agreement with the IMF sometime in the middle of 2022," Musokotwane said at a meeting with bankers.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Alex Richardson

