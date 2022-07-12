Zambia finmin says second meeting with creditors likely this month

Zambia's Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane addresses participants during the Initial Public Offer launch of Zambia's Konkola Copper Mine in the capital Lusaka, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mackson Wasamunu/File Photo

LUSAKA, July 12 (Reuters) - Zambian finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Tuesday that a second meeting with official creditors to try to resolve the country's debt crisis was likely to be held this month.

Musokotwane said the negotiations had been slow because of the large number of Zambia's creditors.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.