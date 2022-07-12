1 minute read
Zambia finmin says second meeting with creditors likely this month
LUSAKA, July 12 (Reuters) - Zambian finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Tuesday that a second meeting with official creditors to try to resolve the country's debt crisis was likely to be held this month.
Musokotwane said the negotiations had been slow because of the large number of Zambia's creditors.
Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Catherine Evans
