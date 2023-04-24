Zambia has sent debt restructuring proposal to official creditors
LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Zambia has sent a debt restructuring proposal to its official creditors, a spokesperson for the government's advisors said on Monday.
The country, which was the major sovereign casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been in default since 2020, said on Friday it would share a first fully-formed debt restructuring plan with China and other government creditors.
"We can confirm the proposal has been sent," a spokesperson working with advisors to the government in Lusaka said.
Zambia has earmarked over $18 billion of debt for overhaul, but progress has been slow, hampered by the concerns of its main creditors, including China, about the scale of relief required.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.