Zambia to host IMF staff visit from Sep 27 to Oct 1 - statement

The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is seen during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

LUSAKA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Zambia said on Friday it would host a technical staff visit from the International Monetary Fund from Sep 27 to Oct 1.

"The IMF staff will work with the ministry to understand the key policies and specific reform measures prioritised by the new dawn Administration," Zambia's treasury said in a statement.

The government would also provide the fund with an update on most recent economic developments and outlook for the remainder of the year, the statement added.

Reporting by Chris Mfula, writing Karin Strohecker, editing by Rachel Armstrong

